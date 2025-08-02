UP PGT Exam to be held on Oct 15–16, TGT on Dec 18–19

The Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) Recruitment Exam–2022 for 4,512 government-aided secondary schools in Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on October 15 and 16, while the Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) Recruitment Exam–2022 is scheduled for December 18 and 19. (For representation only)

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC) held on Friday to finalise dates for the long-pending recruitment exams.

Confirming the announcement, UPESSC deputy secretary Shivji Malviya also stated that the Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET) will now be conducted on January 29 and 30.

The last UP-TET was held on January 23, 2022, and the exam has not been conducted in the state for the past four years.

A total of 8,68,531 candidates have applied for the 3,539 TGT posts, while 4,64,605 applicants have registered for 624 PGT positions. Many candidates have reportedly been waiting over three years for the exams to be held.

Notably, this is the fourth time the TGT exam dates have been revised. Originally scheduled for April 4–5, the exam was postponed to May 14–15, then rescheduled for July 21–22, as per a notification issued by Commission Exam Controller Devendra Pratap Singh on April 30. It is now slated for December 18–19.

The PGT exam has seen similar delays. Initially planned for April 11–12, the dates were later changed to June 18–19, then to June 20–21, and subsequently postponed to the last week of August. The final dates have now been fixed for October 15–16.