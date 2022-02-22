UP poll: Saints extend support to Modi, Yogi in Kashi Dharma Parishad

VARANASI: Saints and dharma gurus on Monday extended unanimous support to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Addressing the Kashi Dharma Parishad organised jointly by Patalpuri Math and Vishal Bharat Sansthan here, senior functionary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Indresh Kumar, said, “The present government is the first government which is protecting Sanatan Dharma by ending the evil forces. The saint community unanimously supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath because they want such a government that protects Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture along with the nation.”

He said, Sanatan Dharma can never be communal and it is the only religion that takes everyone along. He asserted the way to the welfare of the world will emerge from this Dharma only.

Kumar said, “We are fortunate to see the construction of a grand temple of Lord Sri Ram in Ayodhya. Lord is very pleased with Sanatan Dharma, that’s why he gave a ‘danga mukt’ (riot free) solution for the construction of Ram Mandir.”

According to the organisers, for saving the country nine resolutions were passed in the Dharma Parishad. They include Vedic education should be made compulsory in all schools and universities; Vedic mathematics and Science should be taught as a compulsory subject, a separate department should be created to protect monasteries and temples; temples destroyed by the invaders should be rebuilt, and steps to stop conversion should be taken among others.

Meanwhile, Baba Balakdas, a saint, said that a campaign should be run to connect the people for protecting the religion. “Followers of Sanatan Dharma have got a leader in form of Narendra Modi, who observes the fast of Navratri, Shivratri and follow the dharma. Modi is leading the country and spreading the light of dharma in entire world,” he said.

“Earlier, in the name of secularism, only an attempt was made to destroy Hinduism. Now there is a government which is working to add to the respect of Sanatan Dharma,” he added.

Among those who attended the Parishad meeting, included Mahant Sharveshwaran Sharan Das, Mahant Ishwar Das, Mahant Shravan Das, Mahant Ram Lochan Das, Mahant Shia Ram Das, Mahant Dhanushdhari Das, Mahant Avadh Bihari Das, Mahant Rajaram Das, Mahant Ram Das, Mahant Mahavir Das, Mahant Raghav Das in Kashi Dharma Parishad, Mahant Umesh Das, Mahant Ram Kishore Das, Anil Shastri, and Kotwal Mohan Das.