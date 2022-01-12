UP polls: Cops watch against misuse of social media space

Ahead of the assembly elections, the police are keeping a close watch on all social media platforms and have warned that objectionable comments or posts which pose threat to peace during elections would invite strict action.

After the implementation of the model code of conduct, cops in social media cells and cyber cells in Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi and Fatehpur districts have been asked to keep a strict eye on various social media platforms including facebook, twitter, instagram, youtube and various WhatsApp groups. They have been asked to identify objectionable posts, comments, videos and materials and initiate prompt action against the accused.

Cops will also monitor groups and chats on social media sites to ensure that these aren’t used to spread rumours.

IG range Rakesh Singh said social media cell and cyber cells in the range are on active mode. “Anyone found making objectionable comments and posts will not be spared and appropriate action will be taken against him. Special teams have been set up to stop spread of rumours and identify derogatory comments on social sites that may harm peaceful polling,” he added.

He said the police will ensure that none violates the model code of conduct on social media platforms and added that action under the IT Act and relevant sections of IPC will be taken against the guilty.