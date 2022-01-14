UP polls: Prayagraj, MP cops to coordinate to check border crime

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) assembly elections, the trans-Yamuna police of Prayagraj district have increased their vigil in areas that border Madhya Pradesh where they are taking help of villagers in identifying those involved in activities like bootlegging.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior officials also held a border meeting for better coordination among cops of both states to identify trouble makers and trace their hideouts on both sides of the border.

Police has started patrolling the rocky terrains of trans-Yamuna and villages bordering Madhya Pradesh.

During poll season illegal liquor smugglers, sedative syrup suppliers, firearm smugglers and other antisocial elements become active as candidates try to lure voters.

SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said number of checkposts and barriers have been increased in the areas bordering Madhya Pradesh. “Police and paramilitary personnel are patrolling the bordering villages round the clock and more security personnel will be deployed and checkposts in the coming days. Stress is on identification of illegal liquor smugglers, drug peddlers etc,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a recent border meeting with senior police officials of Rewa, Satna and few other districts, lists of criminals and anti-social elements with hideouts both in Prayagraj and in Madhya Pradesh were shared by cops. “It has been decided that raids will be carried out at their hideouts by police of both states under their jurisdictions. If someone has fled to MP then local cops there will be alerted to nab him,” the police official said.

Several villages in Prayagraj which includes Bathat, Basahra, Naribari, Lodha Sonbarsa, Dhobra Upachar, Naudia border Madhya Pradesh.