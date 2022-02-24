UP polls: Sisodia holds roadshow in Prayagraj, promises free power

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia held a roadshow in Prayagraj in support of his party candidates on Wednesday.

During the roadshow, AAP workers held ‘broom’ their election symbol and danced through Galla Mandi in Daraganj and Balson crossing after passing through Alop Shankari Devi temple where Sisodia offered floral tributes at the statue of Rishi Bharadwaj.

Later, at separate public meetings at Arail crossing in Naini, at Hatia crossing and at Green Market, Kareli, he said only AAP was talking development while other parties were dividing people on caste and religious lines.

Sisodia roadshow was in support of AAP candidate from Allahabad North Sanjeev Kumar Mishra, from Allahabad South Altaf Ahmed. During road show, Sisodia greeted voters from his vehicle and promised free electricity, one employment for each house, along with other lucrative promises.

“If voted to power, we will focus on improving education and health sectors as we have done in Delhi. AAP doesn’t make empty promises. It believes in delivering on its promises,” he added. For the first time AAP is contesting polls in all 12 seats of Prayagraj district.

Delhi’s cabinet minister Imran Hussain will hold a street meeting in the Allahabad (south) on February 24 and Aam Aadmi Party’s UP incharge and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh will come to Prayagraj on February 25 to support party candidates.