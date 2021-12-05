UP TET paper leak case: Video footage of suspended ERA secy and printing firm owner meeting retrieved

LUCKNOW Three days before allotting question papers’ publishing contract, the suspended secretary of Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP, Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay had a secret meeting with Rai Anoop Prasad, the director of printing firm that got the publishing contract, at a Gautam Buddh Nagar hotel, said senior police officials’ privy to the investigation here on Saturday.

The official said that the UP police Special Task Force (STF) had retrieved the video footage of their meeting at the hotel as incriminating evidence surfaced against Upadhyay for having connivance with Prasad in violation of the norms set for maintaining security measures in publishing of question papers for UP TET, in which over 22 lakh aspirants were going to appear. He said that the work order was worth ₹13 crore for printing over 22 lakh question papers.

He said the video was also shared on social media by some people after getting it from the hotel staff.

The official said that the video footage confirmed that Upadhyaya and Prasad met at the hotel on October 23 and the video footage of 1.38 minutes shows them walking out of the hotel after the meeting at around 6.48 pm. “During interrogation, Upadhyay and Prasad initially denied knowing each other or meeting anywhere before issuing of the work order for printing question papers on October 26, but later confessed to have knowing each other from the past,” he emphasised.

He said that the ERA secretary had given the printing job to Prasad’s RSM Finserv Ltd firm in violation of security norms laid for this purpose. As per the norms, the questions papers should be published at least 1000 km away from the examination centers and employees should not be aware about the language in which papers are printed. The official said the work was given to Prasad’s firm barely 40 km from Gautam Buddh Nagar, where many examination centers were set up.

The STF had arrested Upadhyay and Prasad from Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, after finding their connivance in compromising process of question paper’s printing and not maintaining its secrecy. Before it, the state government had suspended Upadhyay over his negligence in the entire matter.

So far, 39 people had been arrested in connection with the paper leak case while the involvement of at least 10 others surfaced in the matter. The UP STF had arrested 34 people while five others were arrested by the local police in Basti district.

The state government had cancelled the UPTET-2021 scheduled on November 28 after the paper leak came to the fore following the arrests and recovery of question papers from some of them hours before the exam on November 27. A total of 19, 99, 418 examinees were supposed to write the UPTET scheduled in two shifts at 2,736 centers across 75 districts of UP.