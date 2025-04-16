U.P. to roll out e-labour cards for gig workers

Gig and platform workers will soon be issued e-labour cards, bringing them under the category of recognised workers in the unorganised sector. The state government has initiated this move, and deputy labour commissioner (Prayagraj) Rajesh Mishra said that a campaign has been launched to prepare e-labour cards to ensure these workers benefit from various government welfare schemes. Gig workers prepare to deliver orders outside warehouse (REUTERS FILE)

These gig and platform workers will be considered workers of the unorganised sector so that they can benefit from various schemes aimed at this sector, he said.

Currently, over 22.3 lakh workers are registered on the e-shram portal in the Prayagraj division, including 5.52 lakh workers in Prayagraj district alone, the official added.

Officials shared that today gig workers work in a variety of industries, including construction, online delivery, writing, graphic design, tutoring, driving, renting property, running errands, selling goods online and renting equipment. Gig workers can use digital platforms to connect with clients. Examples of these platforms include ride-hailing apps, food delivery apps and holiday rental apps, they shared.

The deputy labour commissioner (Prayagraj) further said, “There has been a rise in the number of gig workers in the unorganised sector across the Prayagraj division, and the government is collecting the details of all the employees and gig workers working in online companies. The number of workers in the Prayagraj division is close to 1.20 lakh. This includes delivery boys, ridesharing service workers, food and logistics delivery workers, logistics service workers, e-marketplace workers, media content service providers, healthcare workers, and travel and hospitality workers.”

The labour department has also launched a campaign to cover all these workers in the e-shram card, which will run until April 30 under the first phase.

Teams from the department are visiting various warehouses of e-commerce companies across the district and registering them.

Officials said that the move would provide social security to these workers, as most often they do not get any insurance or other support from the company and are dismissed whenever the company wants, without any notice. They even face the risk of road accidents in order to achieve orders and targets but are not covered under any sort of insurance or assistance from the companies for which they work.