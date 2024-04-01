U.P. will greet PM with garland of 80 beads (seats): Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday exuded confidence in NDA’s victory on all the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting with the intellectuals ('Prabuddh Varg Sammelan') ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Bulandshahr, Monday. (PTI)

The CM said that the state will present a garland of ‘80 beads’ to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this time.

Addressing the Prabudha Sammelan in Bulandshahr, CM Yogi lamented the state’s condition during previous governments and said that they followed a ‘riot policy’ which unleashed a reign of terror in Bulandshahr jeopardising the safety of daughters and businessmen alike, tarnishing Bulandshahr’s image, he said.

CM Yogi said that the situation today has changed from suppression of public dissent under past governments with peace and tranquility in the state now where common people revelled in their newfound security while criminals were feeling the heat.

He said Bulandshahr is recognized as the birthplace of former chief minister late Kalyan Singh and has seen remarkable journey on the path of development under the double engine government.

He said “Bulanshahr’s existence can be traced back to the Mahabharata era. It’s a land blessed by Mother Ganga and Yamuna. But the previous governments with their pro-criminal policies turned it into a land of crime and terror.”

Underscoring the importance of casting votes judiciously, Yogi said, “Every vote has the power to either sow chaos or foster respect for faith while bolstering livelihood prospects.”

“There is a folk song which says Holi Khele Raghuveera Awadh Mein...after 500 years, Lord Ram (Raghuveera) finally rejoiced in the festival of colours in Ayodhya this year. This shows what was once considered impossible has become a reality today,” the CM said.

Expressing heartfelt gratitude towards the people of Bulandshahr, the chief minister acknowledged the unwavering support the party has garnered from the region in every election since 2017.

The chief minister highlighted the achievements made by the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative. He said Khurja’s renowned crockery industry has achieved international acclaim.

The CM said with the construction of Ganga Expressway and a medical college in the region, Bulandshahr is on the path of development.

The chief minister asked the intellectuals to prepare the society mentally for a transformative journey.

Reflecting on the divisive tactics employed by previous administrations, he lamented how they sowed seeds of discord based on caste, creed, and religion, ultimately fracturing the social fabric.

The chief minister lauded the state’s role in the national economy and said now UP was attracting investments from across the globe and a remarkable ₹40,000 crore was being infused into Bulandshahr alone.

Enlisting vote and support for BJP candidate Bhola Singh, the CM said the party workers should go door-to-door to ensure Singh’s victory.

