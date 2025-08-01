Upload correct date on MahaDBT portal for scholarship: Edu dept

Pune: Colleges and universities across Maharashtra have been directed to update their institutional and course related information on the MahaDBT portal to ensure proper implementation of government scholarship schemes for the academic year 2025-26. Mumbai, India – 11, Feb 2025: Students appearing for the Class 12th board exam at an examination centre at Maharashtra College at Nagpada, the class 12 standard examination starts today across the State, in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Director of Higher Education, Shailendra Deolankar, issued instructions on July 30 to all higher educational institutions to upload accurate data regarding course fees, as per the fee structure approved by the State Government and respective universities. Supporting documents related to fee approvals must also be uploaded on the MahaDBT portal.

The Maharashtra government provides various scholarship schemes through the MahaDBT platform, including 14 schemes under the Directorate of Higher Education. In order for students to apply for scholarships, it is mandatory that the concerned college or university account on the portal is up to date.

Institutions are required to provide details such as college name, address, names and contact numbers of the clerk and principal, list of courses offered, and corresponding fees. The facility for updating this information has been active since June 17.

Director of Higher Education, Shailendra Deolankar, said “For schemes run by the Department of Social Justice and Special Assistance, benefits are extended for 16 types of additional fees. However, only 10 components are currently available on the MahaDBT portal. hence, colleges must ensure they provide complete fee details, including any extra charges. If there is any revision in the fee structure by the competent authority, institutions must reflect those changes on the portal”.

Scholarships will be disbursed strictly on the basis of the fee and course information entered by institutions. Therefore, colleges must ensure that all data is accurate. The final date to submit updated course and fee information is december 1, 2025. The data must be approved by the respective regional Joint Director, the admissions fee committee, and the fee regulatory authority.

While entering fee details, institutions are required to provide data for a period extending up to two years beyond the actual course duration. Once the department approves the submitted fee structure, it will be visible on the MahaDBT portal, and no further changes will be allowed.

Officials have emphasized that any discrepancy or outdated information could lead to denial of scholarship benefits for eligible students, making accuracy and timely updates majorly important.