UPPSC Staff Nurse Recruitment-2021 results: UP govt hospitals, medical colleges get 3,014 nurses

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of Staff Nurse Recruitment-2021 on Tuesday, completing the recruitment process in a record five months.

Amidst fears of a possible outbreak of the third wave of Coronavirus, 3,014 nurses have been cleared to join government-run hospitals, community health centres and medical colleges of the state as staff nurses by the commission.

The result is available on UPPSC’s official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/, informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

The Staff Nurse/Sister Grade-2 (Male and Female) was conducted by the UPPSC on behalf of the department of medical education and training, medical and health services and King George’s Medical University, Lucknow. For this, the commission had accepted online applications from eligible candidates against 4,743 vacant posts till August 16, 2021. For this, a total of 1,02,041 candidates had applied.

Within a month-and-a-half, the commission had conducted the recruitment examination in Prayagraj, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gorakhpur and Meerut on October 3, 2021 in which 83,564 candidates had appeared.

“Around 50 males and 1,627 females have been selected against 2,582 posts (50 males and 2,532 females) of medical and health services department, 90 males and 623 females against 1,235 posts (90 males and 1,145 females) of medical education and training department while against 926 posts (46 males and 880 females) of King George’s Medical University, 46 males and 578 female candidates have been declared selected,” informed UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

Against a total of 4,743 posts, 3,014 candidates have been selected while 1,729 posts remain vacant due to non-availability of qualified candidates, he added.