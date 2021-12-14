Uproar in Chhattisgarh assembly over PMAY-G scheme shortfalls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the main opposition in Chhattisgarh Assembly on Tuesday, demanded a probe by house committee into the failure of the state government to provide its share of funds for execution of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme, leading to the Centre withdrawing the scheme for the current financial year.

Under the PMAY-G scheme, financial assistance is provided to the poor people for the construction of houses in rural areas. The Centre provides 60% of the fund while the remaining 40% is provided by the state.

The question was raised by BJP law-maker Ajay Chandrakar. In his reply, state’s Panchayat and Rural Development Minister TS Singh Deo said, “The Central government had set a target of allocating houses to 7,81,999 beneficiaries in the state for the financial year 2021-22 but the Centre has withdrawn the target.”

He said as per the new target for 2020-21 financial year, 1,57,815 houses have been sanctioned. However, for the current fiscal, the state’s share of ₹800 crore and Centre’s share of ₹1200 crore has not been received, he said.

For the last financial year, he said, as of October 30 this year, the state’s share of ₹762.81 crore and Centre’s share of ₹1,144.21 crore were required while the state’s share has not been received, ₹843.81 crore from the Centre’s share was received, he said.

Under the scheme, the target of 1,51,073 houses was allotted for the financial year 2019-20, of which 69,097 houses have been constructed while 81,976 were still incomplete.

Singh Deo said the state had sought time from the Centre to release its contribution, but it was not entertained and the allotment was withdrawn (for 2021-22).

The minister also further claimed the state was due to get around ₹20,000 crore under various funds from the Centre and said if the Centre will not provide funds to the states then how will the development activities take place.

Subsequently, Chandrakar said if the state government can take hefty loans for other schemes and had already crossed the fiscal discipline in terms of state debts, then why can’t it take a loan for housing schemes for the poor?

“Whether the state government would return all the schemes to the Centre in which it has a contribution of 40 per cent?” Chandrakar said.

Parliamentary affairs minister Ravindra Choubey alleged the Centre has been biased with the state and asked why it was not giving due funds to the state.

The ruling party MLAs accused the Centre of meting out step-motherly treatment in the allocation of funds to Chhattisgarh.