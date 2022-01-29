UPRTOU Convocation: ‘Education a powerful tool for economic, social empowerment’

PRAYAGRAJ: Vice-chancellor (V-C) of Gujarat Central University (GCU), Gandhinagar, Prof Rama Shankar Dubey, on Friday said education is a powerful tool for economic and social empowerment, and higher education is an essential factor to make India prosperous in different fields.

Prof Dubey was speaking at the 16th convocation of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), which was held following Covid-19 norms on Friday.

Addressing the passing out students, Prof Dubey said, “There is a need to preserve and incorporate the traditional knowledge as well as cultural values of India for the excellence in the present higher educational system.”

Prof Dubey urged teachers and meritorious students to work together to create such an environment as well as a system in which everyone gets an opportunity to perform their duty with full honesty and integrity. “Students are the future and energy of our country. They give impetus to the development of the nation,” he said.

The event was chaired by governor of the state and chancellor of UPRTOU, Anandiben Patel. She also inaugurated the digilocker, online. Presiding over the convocation ceremony, she blessed all meritorious students and wished them for bright future.

The ceremony saw 21 gold medals being awarded to meritorious students who were from different schools of the university. Out of these, 10 gold medals were given to male students and 11 to female students. Degrees awarded to students were of December 2020 and June 2021 sessions.

The vice-chancellor of UPRTOU, Prof Seema Singh, presented the welcome address and the progress report of the university. She said that the university was determined to spread education and upgrade the quality of its programmes. She further said that the university had developed students-friendly website and digilocker.

In the 16th convocation, the Chancellor Medal was awarded to Monika Pandey from Lucknow Regional Study Centre of the university. Monika completed her MA (Yoga) in first class and obtained highest marks among all graduate and post graduate students of all schools of the university. In the post graduate category, Gold Medal was awarded to six toppers.

