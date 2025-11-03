UPRTOU marks 27th foundation day: Governor Anandiben Patel bats for Swadeshi, environmental awareness, skill-based learning

Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday emphasised the importance of environmental consciousness and health awareness in her virtual address during the 27th Foundation Day of Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU). She urged the adoption of Swadeshi practices to promote self-reliance and revive India’s rich knowledge traditions. The event to commemorate 27th Foundation Day of UPRTOU underway in Prayagraj on Sunday. (HT PHOTO)

Commending UPRTOU’s commitment to outreach, social responsibility, and public awareness, she highlighted the importance of expanding access to higher education—particularly for rural populations, women, and Anganwadi workers. She noted that the Raj Bhavan actively supports such initiatives and praised the university for nurturing national and cultural values among learners. She also emphasised that vocational and employment-oriented courses empower students with new skills and promote self-reliance.

The governor called on the university to continue advancing “tirelessly and enthusiastically” in light of contemporary societal challenges.

The chief guest Prof Pradeep Sahni, former head of the department of public administration at IGNOU in New Delhi, highlighted how the Vedas, Ramayana, and Bhagavad Gita emphasise Dharma, selfless action, and moral duty in governance. Drawing on teachings from the Guru Granth Sahib, he stressed equality, service, and the rejection of social discrimination, noting that disciplined leadership is crucial for effective administration.

Narendra Kumar Singh Gaur, former UP cabinet minister for higher education, reflected on UPRTOU’s foundation and stressed the need to maintain high standards in education, urging the academic community to uphold examination integrity and preserve the university’s reputation.

Sudesh Sharma, director of the North Central Zone Cultural Centre, praised UPRTOU as a strong alternative in distance education, contributing to building a self-reliant India through learning. Meanwhile, Rajesh Prasad, director of the Allahabad Museum, announced the launch of a diploma programme in museum studies in collaboration with UPRTOU.

Presiding over the ceremony, vice-chancellor prof Satyakam lauded teachers for their dedication in mainstreaming open and distance learning. He highlighted the university’s third-place ranking among open universities in the NIRF list and stressed innovation under the National Education Policy (NEP), including new vocational courses.

Faculty members Sunil Kumar and Safina Samawi were felicitated with certificates of appreciation. A vibrant cultural programme, directed by Prof Gyan Prakash Yadav, followed, featuring Dhediya Dance (Supriya Singh Rawat’s team), Jijiya Dance (Sapna Dwivedi’s team), Kabir Vani (Krishna Raj Singh), a devotional song (Saurabh), and a Chhath song (Unnati).

The event began with floral tributes to Rajarshi Tandon and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the ceremonial lamp lighting, Saraswati Vandana, and the University Anthem. The welcome address was delivered by Prof PK Pandey, the programme conducted by Dr Trivikram Tiwari, and the vote of thanks presented by Col Vinay Kumar, Registrar of the University.

Distinguished guests included Guru Prasad Maurya (MLA, Phaphamau) and Mahamandaleshwar Kaushalya Nand Giri (Tina Maa) of Kinnar Akhara, among others.