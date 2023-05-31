PhD admissions at UPRTOU from June 1

The PhD admission process in regular mode for the session 2023-24 at Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU), Prayagraj would be starting from June 1.

UPRTOU campus in Prayagraj (HT File Photo)

For the first time the lone open university of the state is starting PhD in mathematics and zoology, said officials.

Coordinator of PhD entrance examination committee Prof PK Pandey said the process of entrance examination fee and online registration for PhD entrance examination will start from June 1. All the information related to PhD entrance test is available on the university website www.uprtou.ac.in.

Prof Pandey said that the last date for submission of online registration application and entrance examination fee has been fixed as June 25 and applications for entrance examination including late fee will be accepted till July 3.

Applicants will be given time from July 4 to 9 to make corrections in case of errors in the online application. The admit cards of the candidates for the entrance examination will be made online by July 18. The proposed date of PhD entrance examination has been fixed as July 25.

Prof Pandey further stated the admission process would start for PhD against 59 seats available in 15 subjects conducted in the university. “The university has started PhD in computer science, nutrition food and dietetics, journalism and mass communication, medieval and modern history, political science, commerce, business administration and business management, education, Sanskrit and Prakrit language, statistics, Hindi and modern Indian languages,” said Prof Pandey.

Applications are invited for PhD in geography, ancient Indian history and archaeology, mathematics and zoology. The details of seats in each subject can be seen on the website.

Media in-charge Prabhat Chandra Mishra said the vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh has appointed Prof PK Pandey as the coordinator, Prof JP Yadav as co-coordinator, Dinesh Singh and Satish Chandra Jaisal as members and controller of examinations of the open university, and DP Singh as member secretary of the PhD entrance examination committee 2023. The committee will provide solutions to the queries of the candidates.

