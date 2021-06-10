UPRTOU to conduct offline exams for final year, semester students in August

: Uttar Pradesh Rajarshi Tandon Open University (UPRTOU) would conduct exams of its final year and final semester students of all courses in the first week of August, said varsity officials.

The examination will be conducted under the Covid-19 protocol in which around 60,000 candidates from across the state will appear. The number of examination centers will be increased to ensure proper social distancing, said vice-chancellor Prof Seema Singh.

“For the convenience of the students, all papers of a subject will be included in a single question paper. The questions will be multiple choice questions (MCQ) and for which OMR answer sheets will be provided to them,” she said.

The VC said that students of degree and post graduate courses would get one-and-a-half-hours to answer the questions while the students of diploma and certificate courses would get one hour to do so.

The VC said that besides the final year and final semester students, those students who were promoted last year in first year and first semester or intermediate semesters would also need to appear in the exams this time.

Prof Singh said that the varsity would soon convene the meetings of its examination committee and finalise the examination schedule and other aspects related to the exams. The VC said that full transparency would be maintained in centre allocations across the state for these exams.

She said that all students have been provided a final opportunity to complete and submit their assignments before the exams.