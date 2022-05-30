UPSC civil service exam result: St Stephen’s graduate, Harvard intern cracks exam in first attempt

The house of the Goels in Awas Vikas Colony of Agra, in Sikandra region, got a new identity on Monday as those in the neighbourhood were busy guiding journalists searching for the house.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The search of journalists was brought on by local lad Saksham Goel achieving the 27th rank in the UPSC Civil services exam, the results of which were declared on Monday.

“To be honest, I aimed for success but never expected such a high rank. I did not know how to react after getting the result on Monday afternoon. I rushed to my father and could just say ‘Papa naukri lag gayi’, said Saksham, elated at finding a place in an elite club of achievers.

This was Saksham’s first attempt at the UPSC Civil services exam. He said that patience was the key while preparing to become an IAS officer. It was age that had prevented him from giving the exam in 2020. He waited for a year and appeared in exams in 2021 and came out with flying colours.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I was born and brought up in Agra and my family has been residing in the city for the past 35 years. I studied at St Conrad’s School in Agra and passed my 10th exam in 2015 before moving to Delhi, where I did my 12th from Delhi Public School, Vasant Kunj, and chose St Stephen’s College, Delhi, for my graduation in economics and political science,” said Saksham.

“While I waited a year, I pursued political science and economics while studying at the most six-seven hours a day and could always find time for foosball (table football), the game I love to play to relieve stress,” said the young man, who loves reading books penned by journalists.

Saksham focused on self-study while joining online courses but claims that he was not nervous while appearing for the 35-minute interview.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I always wanted to join the administrative services as it provides exposure to public matters and is the best platform to implement behavioural economics, the subject which took me to Harvard University, USA, for a three-month summer internship during my graduation years. Policy-making is something so important and here comes the importance of behavioural economics,” said Saksham.

“The hours one studies do not matter but it is patience with which one pursues the goal and I was fortunate to have such nice parents who stood by me,” said Saksham, whose father, Amit Goel, had taken voluntary retirement in 1999 from the Power department and began his business in electrical accessories, while his mother, Chhaya Goel, is a Ph D in Chemistry from Meerut and a homemaker now.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“It is indeed a dream success to attain 27th rank in the first attempt at UPSC Civil services exam but I had belief that Saksham would do it and it was his passion while preparing that made me doubly sure about his success” said Amit Goel, who is presently joined in business by Saksham’s elder brother, Shubham, a civil engineer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON