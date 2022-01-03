UPSC meeting on regular Punjab DGP appointment today

Chandigarh The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) meeting for the appointment of a regular Punjab DGP will be held on Tuesday, amid confusion over the cut-off date for the selection of the new police chief. The previous meeting, scheduled on December 21, was postponed after Punjab raised objections over the UPSC move to consider October 4 as the cut-off date. Punjab wants to fix September 30 as the cut-off date; this will ensure that present officiating DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya gets the chance. Punjab wanted to change the cut-off date even after it had first agreed to consider September 30, when the government sent the panel. The UPSC says that since the vacancy was created on October 4, it will consider this as the cut-off date.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON