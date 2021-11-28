UPTET-2021 cancelled after reports of paper leak, to be held again in a month’s time

Exam Regulatory Authority (ERA), UP has cancelled the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2021 that was to be held across the state in two shifts on Sunday. Prayagraj headquartered ERA’s secretary Sanjay Kumar Upadhyay confirmed the cancellation.

The decision comes amidst reports of paper leaks in Mathura, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Bullandshahr before the start of the test. The test for the primary level was to be held at 2554 centres across UP between 10 am and 12.30 pm followed by a test for the upper primary level from 2.30 pm to 5 pm at 1754 centres.

A total of 12,91,628 candidates were registered to appear for the test in the first shift in the state while 8,73,553 were registered for the second shift.

Upadhyay cited “unavoidable reasons” as the cause for the cancellation and said that a fresh date for the test would be announced soon.

UP Basic education minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi confirmed the development and said that the exam would be conducted again within one month and no extra fee would be taken from the candidates for it. “UP STF has been asked to probe it and orders have been issued for lodging of the FIR in this connection. The culprits would be identified and strict action would be taken against them,” he added.

UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility for primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) level teachers in the schools of the Uttar Pradesh government.

UPTET exam is conducted in two shifts for two papers - 1 and 2. UPTET Paper 1 is conducted for candidates who plan to become teachers of Classes 1-5 while UPTET Paper 2 is for candidates who aim to become teachers of Classes 6-8.

Candidates who wish to apply for both primary and upper primary schools need to appear in both papers. Both the UPTET papers are conducted on the same day in offline mode as pen-and-paper based tests.