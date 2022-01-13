UT police register case in forgery of 11 Punjab Police promotion orders

Chandigarh Police have booked unidentified persons for cheating, impersonation and forgery, among others, after it received a complaint that promotion orders of 11 Punjab Police personnel had been forged. A deputy superintendent of police, on the behalf of the Punjab Police, lodged the complain. The promotion orders were of constables, senior constables, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, including the gunman of the former Punjab director general of Punjab (DGP).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These letters were purportedly issued on January 8 in the name of former Punjab DGP S Chattopadhyaya, the day the model code of conduct was enforced in Punjab with the announcement of assembly elections. In reality, no such orders were issued, claim sources.

A Chandigarh Police statement said a complaint was received from Punjab Police, Sector 9, Chandigarh against unidentified persons, alleging that forged promotion orders had been issued in favour of Punjab Police officials.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 464 (false document in the name of a fictitious person), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, or to receive any money, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC has been registered in Sector 3 police station, Chandigarh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}