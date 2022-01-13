Home / Cities / Others / UT police register case in forgery of 11 Punjab Police promotion orders
These forged promotion letters were purportedly issued on January 8 in the name of ex-Punjab DGP S Chattopadhyaya, the day of the announcement of assembly elections in Punjab
Unidentified individuals have been booked by Chandigarh Police, where the case has been lodged for cheating, impersonation and surgery. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh Police have booked unidentified persons for cheating, impersonation and forgery, among others, after it received a complaint that promotion orders of 11 Punjab Police personnel had been forged. A deputy superintendent of police, on the behalf of the Punjab Police, lodged the complain. The promotion orders were of constables, senior constables, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors, including the gunman of the former Punjab director general of Punjab (DGP).

These letters were purportedly issued on January 8 in the name of former Punjab DGP S Chattopadhyaya, the day the model code of conduct was enforced in Punjab with the announcement of assembly elections. In reality, no such orders were issued, claim sources.

A Chandigarh Police statement said a complaint was received from Punjab Police, Sector 9, Chandigarh against unidentified persons, alleging that forged promotion orders had been issued in favour of Punjab Police officials.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 464 (false document in the name of a fictitious person), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, or to receive any money, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC has been registered in Sector 3 police station, Chandigarh.

