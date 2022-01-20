Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls: 46 candidates file nomination in Braj region

Agra: Altogether 46 nominations were filed in three districts of Agra, Aligarh and Mathura (Braj region), going to the state assembly polls in the first phase on February 10.

In Agra, total 21 candidates, including five from BJP, filed their nominations during the day while 13 candidates, including three from BJP, filed nomination in Aligarh and 12 in Mathura.

In Aligarh, BJP candidates Thakur Jaiveer Singh for Baroli assembly seat, Sandeep Kumar Singh for Atrauli assembly seat and Thakur Ravendra Pal Singh for Charra seat filed their nominations.

For Baroli assembly seat in Aligarh, Congress candidate Gaurang Dev Chauhan filed nomination. It was smart turn out for Atrauli assembly seat for which SP candidate Veeresh Yadav, Congress candidate Dharmendra Kumar Lodhi and independents Akhilesh Devi and Chandrapal Singh filed their nominations.

SP candidate Laxmi Dhangar too filed her nomination for Charra assembly seat. Congress leader Vivek Bansal filed nomination for Kol seat while independent candidate Keshav Dev filed for Aligarh city seat. Veerpal Diwakar from RLD and Sushil Kumar from BSP filed for Iglas assembly seats.

In Mathura, heavy weights turned up to file nominations and in all, 12 candidates filed nominations, including ministers in UP cabinet Srikant Sharma (BJP) from Mathura and Vrindavan assembly seats, Chaudhary Laxmi Narain for Chata assembly seat. For Chata seat, there were three nominations, two for Baldev, two for Mant, three for Mathura Vrindavan and two for Goverdhan.

In Agra district, 21 candidates filed nomination and prominent amongst them were Shivani Baghel for Etmadpur assembly seat (Congress), Virendra Singh Chauhan for Etmadpur assembly seat (SP), Pakshalika Singh (BJP) for Bah assembly seat, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha (BJP) for Kheragarh assembly seat, Baby Rani Maurya (BJP) for Agra rural assembly seat, Dr GS Dharmesh (BJP) for Agra Cantt assembly seat, Chotey Lal Verma (BJP) for Fatehabad filed nominations in Agra.

BSP candidates Mukesh Rajput for Fatehpur Sikri, Kiran Prabha Kesri for Agra Rural also filed nominations. Brajesh Chahar (RLD) for Fatehpur Sikri, Kunwar Chand Vakil (SP) for Agra Cantt, Anuj Sharma (Congress) for Agra South and Rizwanuddin Prince (SP) for Agra South also filed nominations during the day.