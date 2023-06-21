Yoga can take us forward on the road to world’s welfare: Yogi

GORAKHPUR On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Wednesday (June 21), Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the yoga session held at the Digvijaya Nath auditorium in the city’s iconic Gorakhnath temple. The CM said yoga dates back thousands of years and is a part of India’s heritage and tradition. (HT File)

Addressing the well-attended session, the CM exhorted people to adopt yoga and called the practice a gift passed on to us by our ancestors. He said that yoga has now become an integral part of the global community while adding that only yoga can take us forward on the road to the world’s welfare. “It has the potential to establish world peace,” he said.

The CM also highlighted how the United Nations recognised June 21 as International Yoga Day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative. “When the world was under the grip of the COVID pandemic, the Indian Ayush medicine system was in high demand across the world. The knowledge passed on to us by our ancestors was being applied in daily routine,” CM Yogi added.

The CM said yoga dates back thousands of years and is a part of India’s heritage and tradition. Today, yoga is visible on the global stage and attracts the whole world. We should be proud of this achievement, he said. For a ‘yogi’, yoga is a way to enter the spiritual realm which leads to a wider dimension of consciousness, he said.