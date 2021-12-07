Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Uttarakhand man killed in accidental firing on way to attend wedding
others

Uttarakhand man killed in accidental firing on way to attend wedding

A man died in accidental pistol firing in Kashipur area of Uttarakhand’s US Nagar on Monday night
Image for representation. (File photo)
Updated on Dec 07, 2021 08:46 PM IST
ByHT correspondent

A man died in accidental pistol firing in Kashipur area of Uttarakhand’s US Nagar on Monday night. The deceased was the former organising secretary of a local trade union.

“We have handed over the deceased’s body to his relatives on Tuesday after post-mortem. We are still waiting for a complaint from the man’s family,” said VD Joshi, in charge, ITI police station, in Kashipur in the evening.

Police said Nishu Arora, 24, a resident of Ghaas Mandi in Kashipur, was on his way to attend a wedding held at a banquet hall on Kundeshwari road late at night on Monday. On the way to the banquet hall, he stopped at the house of his friend Pawan Bhalla. Meanwhile, one of them started firing in the air to show off the pistol. Police said it is not yet clear who fired the shot.

One of them fired two shots and the third one was misfired and got stuck in the chamber of the weapon. When one of them was examining the weapon, the weapon fired and the bullet hit Nishu’s neck. He fell down on the spot following which his friends rushed him to the LD Bhatt government hospital in Kashipur but the doctors there declared him brought dead.

RELATED STORIES

Police took the body into possession and sent it for a post-mortem on Tuesday. Later, they handed it over to his relatives.

Joshi said, “The weapon belonged to Bhalla and we will initiate the process of license cancellation of it.”

Earlier, on November 30, a 38-year-old man had been injured in Nanakmatta in a celebratory firing. Police have lodged an FIR against the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP