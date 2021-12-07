Uttarakhand man killed in accidental firing on way to attend wedding

A man died in accidental pistol firing in Kashipur area of Uttarakhand’s US Nagar on Monday night. The deceased was the former organising secretary of a local trade union.

“We have handed over the deceased’s body to his relatives on Tuesday after post-mortem. We are still waiting for a complaint from the man’s family,” said VD Joshi, in charge, ITI police station, in Kashipur in the evening.

Police said Nishu Arora, 24, a resident of Ghaas Mandi in Kashipur, was on his way to attend a wedding held at a banquet hall on Kundeshwari road late at night on Monday. On the way to the banquet hall, he stopped at the house of his friend Pawan Bhalla. Meanwhile, one of them started firing in the air to show off the pistol. Police said it is not yet clear who fired the shot.

One of them fired two shots and the third one was misfired and got stuck in the chamber of the weapon. When one of them was examining the weapon, the weapon fired and the bullet hit Nishu’s neck. He fell down on the spot following which his friends rushed him to the LD Bhatt government hospital in Kashipur but the doctors there declared him brought dead.

Police took the body into possession and sent it for a post-mortem on Tuesday. Later, they handed it over to his relatives.

Joshi said, “The weapon belonged to Bhalla and we will initiate the process of license cancellation of it.”

Earlier, on November 30, a 38-year-old man had been injured in Nanakmatta in a celebratory firing. Police have lodged an FIR against the accused.