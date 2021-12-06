Uttarakhand passes proposal on dissolution of Char Dham Devasthanam Board

Uttarakhand cabinet on Monday evening passed the proposal on the dissolution of Char Dham Devasthanam Board. Now, the proposal of repealing the Char Dham Devasthanam Board Act will be tabled in the two-day winter session of the state legislative assembly to be held on December 9 and 10, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The cabinet also passed a proposal on providing ownership rights to occupants of Nazool land. The officials privy to the developments in the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that those occupants who have made 100% payment for land by 2011 will be provided ownership rights while in case of those who have made 25% payment will be given ownership rights after payment on the current market rates.

The development follows the stay of the Supreme Court on Friday on Uttarakhand high court’s June 2018 order in which the HC had struck down a particular clause of the government’s 2009 Nazool policy which allowed conversion of Nazool land in illegal occupation to freehold. The SC stay and the cabinet decision has brought respite to thousands of people who had built private and commercial structures on Nazool land in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Other proposals passed during the cabinet meeting included providing free medicines across all government hospitals and health centres, regularisation of contractual employees in polytechnic centres, guest teachers to be posted in their native districts, providing water connections to poor families living in plain areas of the state with the land of around 100 sq metres at ₹100, among others.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the repeal of the Act on November 30.

In December 2019, during the tenure of chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, the state assembly passed the Char Dham Devasthanam Management Board Bill. Priests were opposed to it, alleging that they were kept in the dark about the law. They alleged that the government took such a step to side-line them and ensure full government control of temple-related issues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After Trivendra Singh Rawat resigned in March, amid the growing resentment in the priest community, the new chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat announced a month later that the state government will review the formation of the Char Dham Board. As nothing materialised on the ground and priests intensified their agitation, incoming chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who assumed office in July, formed a high-power committee in the same month to review the Act and submit a report to the government to take a decision on it.

On November 1, ahead of the November 5 Kedarnath visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Char Dham priests warned that they will not allow PM Modi to have darshan at the Kedarnath shrine if their main demand of scrapping of the Char Dham Board is not conceded by the state government. This prompted CM Dhami to visit Kedarnath on November 2, assuring the priests that the government will decide on the matter by November 30 after receiving the report from the committee.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}