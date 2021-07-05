Uttarakhand’s youngest CM wanted to become LUSU gen secy once!

LUCKNOW: New Uttarakhand (UK) chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, 45, who on Sunday took oath of office as the youngest CM of the hill state carved out from Uttar Pradesh (UP) two decades back, shares a strong bond with Lucknow.

Chosen by the BJP top leadership to steer the party through choppy political waters in the 2022 assembly polls, Dhami, a Thakur by caste, is known to possess sharp instincts that he possibly picked during endless late night political chats on Lucknow University (LU) campus, his former LU-mates recall.

Former LU student leaders recall how Dhami’s mentor and former Uttarakhand chief minister Bhagat Singh Koshiyari took him to the hill state in 2000 after he failed to secure the backing of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the students wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), for the LU general secretary’s post. Koshiyari is currently the Maharashtra governor.

“Fate intervenes in mysterious ways. Koshiyariji took him to Uttarakhand with him after Dhami couldn’t get a ticket for LU general secretary’s post. That switch shaped his future,” said former LU Students’ Union (LUSU) vice president Prabhat Kant Tripathi, now a government lawyer in Ambedkarnagar.

Prabhat’s brother Tarun Kant, who is in the BJP, recalled many fun-filled moments with Dhami at the LU’s Narendra Dev hostel’s room number 119, where the new UK chief minister lived then. It was during his LU stay that he did graduation in law and then followed it up with a course in human resource management and industrial relations.

“Back then, he would assist all student leaders from ABVP prepare for LUSU elections and would take active part in the protests too, whether it was on the issue of fee hike or some other pro-student move,” Tarun recalled.

Former LUSU chief Daya Shankar Singh, who is now a vice president in UP BJP, recalled Pithoragarh-born Dhami’s affable nature. “Back then, none of us had money. On many occasions he would fund us or we would all pool in for small baati-chokha treats,” Singh recalled.

“He loved political discussions and each night we would discuss various equations and combinations. All of us wanted ABVP to win polls and Dhami was an active participant in our planning,” Singh said.

These political discussions would also take place at ABVP office in Kaiserbagh where Dhami was a regular visitor.

A two-term MLA from Khatima assembly segment of Uttarakhand, Dhami who started RSS shakhas on campus and assisted student leaders contest elections, had an uneventful start in the hill state, serving as OSD to his mentor Koshiyari when he was the chief minister between 2001 to 2002.

His political rise started soon after, when he held position of UK BJP’s students’ wing from 2002 to 2008 and four years later contested and won his first assembly poll from Khatima in 2012. He won again from the same seat in 2017.

Somesh Vardhan Singh, an ABVP member who, along with Dhami, was quite active on the LU campus in the late 90s, admitted that though young, Dhami had sharp political acumen.

“He started RSS shakhas on LU campus,” Somesh said. Interestingly, Tirath Rawat, 56, whom Dhami replaced as CM, also has a strong UP connect and his wife Rashmi hails from Kharkhauda village in Meerut. UK governor Baby Rani Maurya who administered the oath of office and secrecy to Dhami, also hails from western UP and was the first woman mayor of Agra.

RAJNATH, YOGI CONGRATULATE DHAMI

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath have congratulated Pushkar Singh Dhami on becoming the youngest chief minister of Uttarakhand.

“Under the able guidance of young and energetic Dhami ji, Uttarakhand would gallop on the path of development. That’s what I believe,” Rajnath tweeted. He also congratulated all the ministers who took oath of office and secrecy in Dhami’s new government.

“Congratulations on taking over as the chief minister of Uttarakhand. I have full confidence that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and under your stewardship Uttarakhand would set new benchmarks of development,” Yogi Adityanath tweeted.