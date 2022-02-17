Home / Cities / Others / Varanasi: AAP follows principles of Sant Ravidas: Sanjay Singh
Varanasi: AAP follows principles of Sant Ravidas: Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh was in Varanasi to offer prayers at the Sant Ravidas Temple in Seer Goverdhanpur on the occasion of his birth anniversary.
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. (File)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 12:58 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI: Uttar Pradesh in-charge of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh, on Wednesday said that the party followed the principles of Sant Ravidas ji.

Singh was here to offer prayers at the Sant Ravidas Temple in Seer Goverdhanpur on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

AAP leader said that Sant Ravidas guided throughout his life with his precious thoughts against casteism and discrimination in society. “He gave the idea that a person is small or big by his actions. His deeds get high or low, caste is not high or low. Our party follows the same principles,” Singh said.

“The model of education presented by Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal represented the thoughts of Sant Ravidas ji and Babasaheb Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar of making an educated nation. AAP has deep faith and reverence for Sant Ravidas and it tries to act on the ideas propagated by him,” he said.

Ravisad’s ‘dohas’ (couplets) worked for removing caste discrimination from society and laid foundation of social and human values, which would always be relevant in the human history, Singh added.

Sign out