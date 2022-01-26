Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Varanasi: BHU alumnus designs India-Israel friendship logo, wins cash prize
others

Varanasi: BHU alumnus designs India-Israel friendship logo, wins cash prize

The friendship logo features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra--the two symbols that adorn the national flags of both the countries and forms the number 30, depicting the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations
India-Israel friendship logo. (Sourced)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Banaras Hindu University (BHU) alumnus Nikhil Kumar Rai has brought laurels to the university by designing a logo for the India-Israel Ties @30. The logo was unveiled by Indian Ambassador Sanjeev Singla and Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon on Monday to mark the 30-year diplomatic ties of the two nations, the BHU informed this in a press statement.

The logo features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra--the two symbols that adorn the national flags of both the countries and forms the number 30, depicting the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations. This special logo symbolises the strong friendship, love and admiration that exist between the people of the two countries.

According to Dr Rajesh Singh, BHU public relation officer, Rai completed his graduation from Banaras Hindu University in 2020. He has done bachelor in applied arts from the faculty of visual arts. At present, he is pursuing his PG from NID, Ahmedabad. On Tuesday, Rai visited his alma mater and the department of applied arts, and sought blessings of his teachers. He has won a cash prize of 1 lakh for designing the logo.

RELATED STORIES

Prof Hira Lal Prajapati, dean, faculty of visual arts, has congratulated Nikhil Kumar Rai for this major feat. He said, though Covid19 pandemic has posed many unprecedented challenges before us, the very talented students of the faculty have continued to make the institution proud.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid-19 review meet
Republic Day
National Voters' Day today
National Tourism Day 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP