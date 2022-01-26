Varanasi: BHU alumnus designs India-Israel friendship logo, wins cash prize

VARANASI Banaras Hindu University (BHU) alumnus Nikhil Kumar Rai has brought laurels to the university by designing a logo for the India-Israel Ties @30. The logo was unveiled by Indian Ambassador Sanjeev Singla and Israeli Envoy Naor Gilon on Monday to mark the 30-year diplomatic ties of the two nations, the BHU informed this in a press statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The logo features the Star of David and the Ashoka Chakra--the two symbols that adorn the national flags of both the countries and forms the number 30, depicting the 30th anniversary of bilateral relations. This special logo symbolises the strong friendship, love and admiration that exist between the people of the two countries.

According to Dr Rajesh Singh, BHU public relation officer, Rai completed his graduation from Banaras Hindu University in 2020. He has done bachelor in applied arts from the faculty of visual arts. At present, he is pursuing his PG from NID, Ahmedabad. On Tuesday, Rai visited his alma mater and the department of applied arts, and sought blessings of his teachers. He has won a cash prize of ₹1 lakh for designing the logo.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prof Hira Lal Prajapati, dean, faculty of visual arts, has congratulated Nikhil Kumar Rai for this major feat. He said, though Covid19 pandemic has posed many unprecedented challenges before us, the very talented students of the faculty have continued to make the institution proud.