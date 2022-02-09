Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varanasi: BHU students sit on indefinite dharna, demand reopening of campus

Sporting black ribbons, the BHU students supported by ABVP members started the dharna outside the vice-chancellor's official residence on the campus.
BHU students sitting on indefinite dharna in Varanasi. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 09, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI A group of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students, associated with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), on Tuesday started an indefinite dharna on the campus, demanding reopening of the university and starting of offline classes for students at the earliest.

The ABVP members started the dharna outside the vice-chancellor's official residence on the campus.

BHU unit president of ABVP, Abhay Pratap said, “The Banaras Hindu University is partially closed for the last two years due to corona virus pandemic. In view of the improving Covid situation in Uttar Pradesh, we demand that the BHU should be re-opened and offline classes should be re-started at the earliest.”

“The BHU administration does not have time to listen to the problems of the students. It appears that the administration has no plan to reopen the university in near future for the students. This is disappointing. We demand reopening of BHU and starting of offline classes,” said BHU unit secretary of AVBP, Puneet Mishra.

Decision to reopen the university should be taken soon and the students should be informed in this regard so that their future studies are not affected, he added.

ABVP members, including Saurabh Rai, Adhokshaj, Aditya Vardhan, Satya Narayan, Shivendra, Vaibhav Meena and Rana Pratap were present at the dharna. “The demands of AVBP are the demands of the entire student community,” claimed Adhokshaj Pandey of ABVP.

