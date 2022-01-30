Varanasi: High-risk angioplasty performed at IMS-BHU; woman with rare heart disease saved

VARANASI A team of doctors at the department of cardiology, Institute of Medical Sciences- Banaras Hindu University (IMS-BHU), here has performed a complex and high-risk angioplasty on a 35-year-old woman, who was suffering from a complicated and rare heart disease.

Head of the department, Prof Om Shankar, who led the doctors’ team, said that the woman, a resident of Azamgarh, was referred to him on Thursday after an angiography of her was done in a private hospital.

“The young lady never consumed tobacco. She had no hypertension, diabetes and takayasu disease. She had even not any family history of cardiac disease. But her angiography revealed that the main artery of her left side of heart was narrowed like the thread-like structure, which was a complicated condition,” said Prof Shankar.

He said, this type of heart disease is considered to be the most serious and such people can die of sudden death due to cardiac arrest any time. “However, we decided to do angioplasty on her, which was a challenging task. The condition of the artery was very difficult to negotiate through the wires. Then the position and alignments of the blood vessels was so complex that it was complicated to determine where to place the stent? Even slight mistake in this procedure could lead to death of the patient within minutes,” said Prof Shankar.

After the angioplasty, the patient was completely healthy and her entire surgery cost only ₹50,000, he said.

Prof Shankar expressed heartfelt gratitude to his team members who supported him in this operation.