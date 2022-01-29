Varanasi: Modi govt ignoring interests of Army men: Cong leader Supriya Shrinate

VARANASI Congress national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate on Friday alleged that interests of the army men are being ignored and the facilities, which they were getting, are now being curtailed by the Central government.

Srineta also released a booklet regarding this in the presence of Congress leader Vijendra Singh.

Addressing a press conference here, Srineta claimed that the Congress government had increased the pension of ex-servicemen thrice between 2004 and 2012, giving them an additional financial benefit of ₹7,000 crore.

“The Congress government had issued an order on 17 February, 2014 and approved the ‘One Rank, One Pension’ (OROP) with effect from 1 April, 2014. In this, it was decided that all the soldiers retiring from the same rank after serving for the same time should be given the same pension, even if their retirement date is different, and the benefit of pension increase in future will also be given to the old pensioners,” she said.

Srineta said that rejecting the OROP order of the Congress government, the BJP government released new order on 7 November, 2015 and completely snatched the OROP from 30-40 percent of the retired soldiers of the army.

The order said that military personnel, who took voluntary retirement after 1/07/14 in these three services, would not get OROP benefits.

Several Congress leaders, including Vijendra Singh, Ajay Rai and Shailendra Singh, were present in the press conference.

Meanwhile, Kashi region BJP leader Somnath Vishwakarma said that BJP Government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi protected all the interests of Army men and claimed that all allegations by Congress were false.