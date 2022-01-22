Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Varanasi: Now, ‘Shastri’ degree from Sampurnanand Sanskrit University to be equivalent to BA

The BA certificate would be issued by the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University on demand from the session 2022. It would be signed and certified by registrar and examination controller of the varsity
Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU), Varanasi (HT file)
Updated on Jan 22, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Now, ‘Shastri’ degree holders of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU), Varanasi, will also be called ‘BA’ graduates. In addition, the students, who have already completed Shastri degree course from the SSU and have applied for the post of religious teacher in the Army, will be given a certificate of Shastri degree with ‘BA’ printed on it, according to university officials.

However, the BA certificate would be issued by the SSU on demand from the session 2022. It would be signed and certified by registrar and examination controller of the varsity, they said.

“BA will be printed on the Shastri degree issued by SSU from the session 2022. Moreover, the Purva Madhyam and Uttar Madhyama certificates will be marked as 10th and 12th, respectively,” said SSU vice chancellor, Prof Hareram Tripathi.

Prof Tripathi said a decision to this regard was taken in a meeting held in the SSU on Friday. Registrar Dr Omprakash; controller of examinations, Archana Johri; Prof Sudhakar Mishra, Prof Mahendra Pandey, Prof Ramesh Prasad, Prof Hirakkanti Chakraborty, Dr Vijay Kumar Pandey and Vijay Kumar Mani Tripathi of SSU attended the meeting.

Prior to this, MA was added to Acharya degree. Now, Acharya degree holders would also be called postgraduate degree holders. “I am always devoted to the interest of this institution and the students here. I will keep working in the interest of the farmers,” Tripathi said.

“Shastri degree holders from this institution were not considered for the post of dharma guru in the Army. As soon as it came to his notice, vice chancellor Prof Tripathi met defence minister Rajnath Singh in Delhi and requested him for a permanent solution to this problem. Singh assured him of permanent solution of the matter by April, said SSU public relations officer,” Shashindra Mishra.

