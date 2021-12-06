Varanasi: Opposition did nothing for Uttar Pradesh’s development: Yogi

VARANASI Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the opposition parties did not do anything for development of the state when they were in power. Now the BJP government was ensuring development in the entire state, he said.

Yogi Adityanath also visited Baba Keenaram Math in Chandauli on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting after gifting projects worth more than ₹30 crore to Chandauli, he said that the Samajwadi Party could not rise above casteism and nepotism when it was in power in the state and corruption was rampant in its tenure.

“Bua-Babua (apparently referring to BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) didn’t do anything for development of the state,” he said.

Yogi said that at present, the money meant for development was being spent on developmental work only and problems of farmers, youth and women were being addressed.

He said that farmers had brought laurels to Chandauli district. Three years ago, black rice was not produced in the district. But today 2,400 farmers were cultivating black rice on 2,100 hectares of land.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath took stock of the preparations regarding the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Swarved temple in Umrah area here on December 14. PM Modi is scheduled to participate in the annual function of Vihangam Yoga Samaj at Swarved Mahamandir Dham .

Amid the sound of conch shells and chanting of Vedic mantras, Yogi was welcomed by Satguru Acharya Swatantradev Maharaj, Sant Pravar Vigyan Dev Maharaj and district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma.

Yogi inspected the first floor of Swarved Mahamandir and inquired about the ground, helipad, sitting arrangements and traffic arrangements for the followers of Vihangam Yoga. Lakhs of followers from across the country and abroad will participate in the function.

Yogi held also a meeting with the BJP office-bearers and reviewed the preparations being made regarding the visit of PM Modi. He gave necessary instructions to the office-bearers.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, Uttar Pradesh urban development minister Ashutosh Tandon, minister of state (independent charge) for registration fee Ravindra Jaiswal, UP BJP secretary (organization) Sunil Bansal, BJP state co-in-charge Sunil Ojha and others were present.