Varanasi: PMO sends 100 pairs of jute shoes for Kashi Vishwanath temple staff and workers
Varanasi: PMO sends 100 pairs of jute shoes for Kashi Vishwanath temple staff and workers

People engaged in the Kashi Vishwanath temple service are overwhelmed with this gesture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal and police commissioner A Satish Ganesh distributing jute shoes to the priests and other employees of Kashi Vishwanath temple on Sunday. (HT)
Published on Jan 11, 2022 12:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

VARANASI Now, sevadars, priests and security personnel performing their duties on the Kashi Vishwanath (KV) Temple premises would not have to stay barefoot in the chilling cold as they have been provided with 100 pairs of jute shoes which were sent from the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

People engaged in the temple service are overwhelmed with this gesture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has taken cognizance of the problems being faced by the employees, including sevadars priests and security personnel, doing their duties on the temple premises.

The 100 pairs of jute shoes were received by the KV Temple administration and later distributed by divisional commissioner Deepak Agrawal and police commissioner A Satish Ganesh on Sunday.

The officers said that it was not possible for everyone to do duty wearing ‘khadau’ (wooden slippers) for long hours.

The divisional commissioner said, “Slippers made of leather or rubber are banned on the temple premises. In such a situation, the security personnel had to perform their duty barefoot for eight hours in the severe cold. The jute shoes sent by the PMO have been given to them.”

Tuesday, January 11, 2022
