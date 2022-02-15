Varanasi region: Candidates file nomination papers for seventh phase of polling

VARANASI: Candidates of several political parties on Monday filed their nomination papers from different assembly constituencies for the seventh phase of state assembly polls in Varanasi region which will go to poll on March 7.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded its three cabinet ministers Neelkanth Tiwari, Ravindra Jaiswal and Anil Rajbhar from Varanasi north, Varanasi south and Shivpur assembly constituency, respectively. Tiwari along with several senior party leaders and supporters boarded a chariot and reached the district collectorate, and filed his nomination from the Varanasi south assembly seat, which the BJP has won record eight times since 1989.

BJP’s Shyamdeo Roy Chaudhary won the seat first time in 1989. He won the seat seven times consecutively as BJP candidate. In 2017, the BJP fielded Neelkanth Tiwari and he also won the seat. The constituency is known for different lanes and famous Kashi Vishwanath Corridor Temple in this area.

Another minister Ravindra Jaiswal filed his nomination from Varanasi north assembly constituency.

BJP MLA Saurabh Srivastava filed his nomination from Varanasi Cantonment assembly seat. The BJP has won the seat seven times consecutively since 1991. It is considered to be stronghold of the BJP. Meanwhile, minister Anil Rajbhar, who is BJP candidate from Shivpur constituency, and BJP MLA Awadhesh Singh from Pindara seat, also filed their nominations.

Similarly, Samajwadi Party (SP) candidates from Varanasi south, Kishan Dixit and Surendra Singh Patel (former minister) from Sewapuri assembly constituency filed their nominations. Patel was minister in SP government led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav between 2012 and 2017.

Aam Aadmi Party candidate from northern assembly seat Dr Ashish Jaiswal, Congress candidate from Pindra, Ajay Rai and BSP candidate Ravi Maurya from Shivpur seat also filed their papers on Monday.

Accompanied by several supporters and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar, SBSP general secretary Arvind Rajbhar, the candidate of SP-SBSP alliance from Shivpur assembly, filed his nomination too.

Some people shouted slogans of Jai Shri Ram after seeing SBSP chief Rajbhar as they reached the collectorate for his nomination while SBSP-SP supporters shouted Jai Akhilesh, Jai SBSP and Jai Samajwad. However, security personnel deployed at the spot, intervened and pacified both sides.

Later, interacting with media persons, SBSP chief alleged that the demonstration by the BJP people during the nomination of SBSP-SP alliance candidate was a result of disappointment in the BJP people. “I demand from the administration to provide proper security to SP-SBSP candidates coming for the nomination,” he said.

Meanwhile, UP BJP co-spokesperson Dharmendra Singh said, “SBSP chief Rajbhar’s allegation is false. The people who shouted slogans are not the BJP workers. The BJP workers are quite disciplined.”