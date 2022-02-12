Varanasi: SBSP candidate Rajbhar files nomination from Zahoorabad

VARANASI: National president of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Omprakash Rajbhar, on Friday filed his nomination papers from Zahoorabad assembly constituency in Ghazipur as the SBSP candidate. The SBSP is contesting the state assembly polls in alliance with Samajwadi Party (SP).

Wearing a yellow gamachha (stole), Rajbhar along with his several supporters, including Surendra Rajbhar and Jaynath Rajbhar, reached the collectorate at Ghazipur and submitted his nomination papers to the returning officer.

While interacting with media persons after filing his nomination, Rajbhar said, “Caste wise census, 300 units of free electricity and free medical facilities will be provided to people if the SP government comes to power.”

He claimed that the SBSP-SP alliance candidates would win all seven assembly constituencies of Ghazipur. Zahoorabad is considered to be stronghold of Rajbhar.

The SBSP had contested assembly election in 2017 in alliance with the BJP. Rajbhar contested from Zahoorabad assembly constituency and won it for the first time. He had secured 86,583 votes while Kalicharan Rajbhar of BSP 68,502 and Mahendra Chauhan of SP got 64574 and NISHAD Party candidate Kanhaiya got 2681 votes.

Candidate Name: Om Prakash Rajbhar

Seat/District: Zahoorabad in Ghazipur

Party: Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party

Candidate Age: 55

Candidate’s profession: Agriculture

Qualification: Graduate

Candidate Assets: ₹26,131,359 (Self: 4,479,879, Wife: 18,027,299, Dependents: ₹3624181)

Movable assets: ₹6,781,359 (Self: ₹32,79,879 Wife: ₹7,77,299, Dependents : ₹2,724,181)

Immovable assets: ₹19,350,000 (Self: ₹12,00000 Wife: ₹1,72,50,000 Dependent: ₹9,00,000)

Criminal Cases: 2