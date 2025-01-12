Varanasi to get tech centre to boost MSMEs, handicrafts

RK Rai, additional development commissioner, ministry of MSME, government of India, said that a new technology centre in Varanasi would serve as a catalyst for innovation, enabling industries and artisans to adopt modern technologies. He described the initiative as a crucial step toward strengthening the local economy and positioning Varanasi as a hub for skilled manufacturing and handicrafts. A proposed centre is expected to meet the specific needs of local industries and artisans. (File)

Rai chaired a meeting in Varanasi to discuss the establishment of the technology development centre at the branch MSME Development and Facilitation Office. The meeting was attended by representatives from industry associations, industrial experts, and prominent institutions from various districts.

The primary objective of the meeting was to identify the technology and services needed for the proposed Centre to meet the specific needs of local industries and artisans.

Chief development officer, Varanasi, Himanshu Nagpal, participated via video conference and updated the group on the progress of land allotment for the Centre. He congratulated the team on the establishment of the facility.

A presntation was delivered on tools and technologies for industry modernization under the Ministry of MSME, with Grant Thornton Consultancy Firm tasked with preparing the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Key attendees included representatives from IIHT, Varanasi, IIT BHU, BLW, BHEL, Atal Incubation Centre, BHU, IIIT Jhalwa, Prayagraj, and various government departments, as well as industry leaders such as Rajesh Bhatia (National Secretary, Indian Industries Association) and Mohan Agarwal (President, Mirzapur Metal Manufacturers Association).