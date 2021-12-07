Varanasi: Tripura girl, her father arrested for involvement in NEET solver gang

VARANASI Two more persons, including a man and his minor daughter from Tripura, were arrested here on Monday, for their involvement in the NEET solver gang, police said.

Commissioner of police A Satish Ganesh said that Gopal Biswas and his minor daughter, residents of Tripura, were arrested on Monday. “During interrogation, Gopal Biswas admitted that he approached Pradipta Bhattacharya and Mrityunjay Devnath of Tripura, who promised to get his daughter passed NEET exam with the help of NEET solver gang kingpin Nilesh alias PK and gang member Dr Osama Shahid. The deal was settled for ₹50, 00, 000. Biswas deposited ₹5 lakh in advance in the bank accounts of Pradipta, Mrityunjay and Nilesh aka PK,” Ganesh said.

CP said that Gopal revealed that the exam form was filled by mixing the photo of his daughter with Julie Kumari, who was a student of BHU. On September 12, Julie was giving examination in place of Gopal Vishwas’s daughter in Sarnath. Julie along with her mother was later arrested.

Gopal Biswas was produced in a court and sent to the district jail in judicial custody while the minor girl was produced in a juvenile court and sent to the government observation home, Barabanki.

Both were called to appear in the courts in connection with the case on Monday.

So far, 13 people including, Julie Kumari, Babita, Dr Oshama Shahid, Abhay Kumar Mehta, Vikas Mahato, Raju Kumar, Nilesh aka PK, Ritesh Kumar, Tapan Shaha, Kanhaiya Lal, Kranti Kaushal and the father-daughter duo, have been arrested in this case.

