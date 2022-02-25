Varanasi: UP people fed up with negative politics of SP, BSP and BJP: Harish Rawat

VARANASI Congress leader Harish Rawat on Friday alleged that Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) always do negative politics and all these parties are two sides of the same coin.

“The SP, BJP and BSP are complementary to each other in UP for the last 30 years as all these parties are two sides of the same coin. Today, the people of the state are fed up with the negative politics of these parties. I hope that people will understand this and support the Congress in this election, and help the party to form the new government,” said Rawat while addressing a press conference in Varanasi.

He said that under the leadership of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress has played the role of a strong Opposition, raising all important issues related to public. He said that the BJP government had failed in checking inflation and creating employment opportunities for youths.

“Congress has ignited new hopes among the people and the party has worked for them. Congress will return to Power in UP on its own,” he said.

Recently, in the assembly elections held in Uttarakhand, the people of the state have told ‘tata bye-bye’ to the BJP. Now it was the turn of the people of UP, he said.

Before the press conference, Rawat offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples.

Congress leaders including Raghavendra Choubey, Durga Prasad Gupta, Prajanath Sharma, Devendra Singh, Fasahat Hussain Babu, Hassan Mehndi Kabban, Anand Singh, Dr Nripendra Narayan Singh and Mudita Kapoor were also among those present in the press conference.