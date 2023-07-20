Location of Ganga Aarti alerted as swollen river floods ghat steps

VARANASI City’s famous Ganga Aarti would now be performed at a higher platform as the steps of several ghats in Varanasi have been submerged following multiple rainy days.

Ganga Aarti in Varanasi (Rajesh Kumar)

The organiser of the iconic ritual, Sushant Mishra, has confirmed that the Ganga Arti has been shifted to a higher platform as rising water level of the river has submerged the platform where the aarti was earlier performed.

“Due to the rise in the river water level, people cannot walk from one ghat to another at present. The condition is the same at all ghats -- including Dashashwamedh Ghat, Sheetla Ghat, Rajendra Prasad Ghat, Lalita Ghat, Scindia Ghat, Assi Ghat, Jain Ghat, and Tulsi Ghat, among others. Most of the stair steps at the ghat are marooned,” said Munish Mishra, a city resident.

According to the Central water commission, the water level of the Ganga increased from 62.92 metres on Wednesday to 63.48 metres on Thursday. However, it is still below the warning level (70.262 metres), the danger level (71.262 metres), and the highest flood level is (73.901 metres). Nevertheless, the water level continues to rise.

Meanwhile, Sonam Yadav, said that morning walkers are shying away from coming to the ghats in the morning due to the rise in the water level.

