VHP demands meat, liquor ban in 5 km radius of Sangam

Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Kashi Prant) leaders have written to the chief minister urging him to impose a ban on the sale of liquor, meat, eggs and fish within a 5km radius of Sangam in Prayagraj district.

VHP regional secretary (Gauraksha) Lal Mani Tiwari, said, “We have written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath urging for a ban on the sale of liquor, meat, fish and eggs within 5km radius of Sangam area since the faith of millions of Hindu devotees and pilgrims are attached with Sangam— the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati – in the Prayagraj Mela Authority area.”

He pointed out that thousands of pilgrims and devotees from across the globe arrive at Sangam every day to take a holy dip and pay obeisance to Goddess Ganga and Yamuna.

VHP leaders have also urged the chief minister to take into account the religious importance of the Hindu pilgrimage site and instruct district officials to take the necessary measures to impose the ban and strictly enforce it.

“Our seers and religious organisations have constantly been demanding the ban since the sale of meat and liquor hurts the sentiments of Hindu devotees coming to Sangam,” he added.

The VHP leaders pointed out that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government has already banned sale of liquor and meat in 10 square kilometer area around Krishna Janmabhoomi, and a similar ban in a 5km radius around Sangam should also be enforced immediately.