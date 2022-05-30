VHP demands meat, liquor ban in 5 km radius of Sangam
Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Kashi Prant) leaders have written to the chief minister urging him to impose a ban on the sale of liquor, meat, eggs and fish within a 5km radius of Sangam in Prayagraj district.
VHP regional secretary (Gauraksha) Lal Mani Tiwari, said, “We have written to chief minister Yogi Adityanath urging for a ban on the sale of liquor, meat, fish and eggs within 5km radius of Sangam area since the faith of millions of Hindu devotees and pilgrims are attached with Sangam— the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati – in the Prayagraj Mela Authority area.”
He pointed out that thousands of pilgrims and devotees from across the globe arrive at Sangam every day to take a holy dip and pay obeisance to Goddess Ganga and Yamuna.
VHP leaders have also urged the chief minister to take into account the religious importance of the Hindu pilgrimage site and instruct district officials to take the necessary measures to impose the ban and strictly enforce it.
“Our seers and religious organisations have constantly been demanding the ban since the sale of meat and liquor hurts the sentiments of Hindu devotees coming to Sangam,” he added.
The VHP leaders pointed out that the Yogi Adityanath-led state government has already banned sale of liquor and meat in 10 square kilometer area around Krishna Janmabhoomi, and a similar ban in a 5km radius around Sangam should also be enforced immediately.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
-
Monday Musings:Royal families in Maha & their political affiliations
PUNE The current royal rift among the father-son duo or descendants of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajashri Shahu Maharaj has grabbed public attention. But such controversies involving royal families from Maharashtra aren't new, and so are their political affiliations. Prominent among them is Rajya Sabha MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale, the 13th direct descendent of founder of the Maratha empire nearly 450 years ago, Shivaji Maharaj.
