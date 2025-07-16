Jowai , People residing near the Kupli Dam area in West Jaintia Hills have urged Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh to include their village in the state's official tourism map, citing vast untapped potential for job creation and eco-tourism development. Villagers ask minister to include area near Kupli Dam in Meghalaya's tourism map

The appeal was made during the minister's visit to the Kupli Orchid Resort at Priang village earlier this week, as part of his inspection of state-run tourism infrastructure.

Lyngdoh was accompanied by local MLA Nujorki Sungoh, Tourism Director Brenda L Pakyntein, and other departmental officials.

During the visit, Lyngdoh also took a boat ride on Wah Kupli to assess the tourism potential of the area and interacted with local residents.

A delegation of the Synjuk Ki Waheh Shnong Iooski Saphai circle submitted a memorandum urging the government to declare 13 villages under the Chutwakhu Saphai corridor as dedicated tourism zones.

They also called for the mapping and inclusion of these villages under the Tourism department's jurisdiction to enable residents to access government schemes, training programmes, and financial assistance.

The memorandum further proposed a dedicated initiative for the cleaning and rejuvenation of the Kupli River to promote eco-tourism.

It also recommended the development of sustainable water sports and other eco-friendly tourism activities along the river.

The villagers highlighted that the Kupli Dam reservoir, with its calm waters and scenic surroundings, holds immense potential to host various water sports activities such as kayaking, canoeing, paddle boating, and angling tournaments.

They said such initiatives could not only boost local tourism but also provide sustainable income to youth and local entrepreneurs through adventure tourism and hospitality services.

According to official data, tourism in Meghalaya has shown significant growth in recent years, with the state witnessing over 12 lakh tourist arrivals in 2023 alone. This year, the Tourism minister projected two million footfalls in the state.

He said the sector has emerged as a key employment generator, providing direct and indirect livelihood opportunities to over 50,000 people in the last five years through homestays, transport services, local guide, handicrafts, and eco-tourism ventures.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.