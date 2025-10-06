Edit Profile
    Villagers kill jackal amid ongoing wolf terror; forest min visits affected areas in Bahraich

    The fear of wolves persists in the Kaiserganj area of Bahraich, where six people—including four children—have lost their lives so far.

    Published on: Oct 6, 2025 3:08 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Bahraich
    Tension continues to grip Bahraich district as incidents of wild animal attacks spread fear among residents. On Saturday night, villagers in Tedia, Gambhirwa—under the Ramgaon police station—killed a jackal after it attacked and injured two people.

    (For representation only)
    (For representation only)

    Divisional forest officer (DFO) Ram Singh Yadav said the incident occurred around 8:30 pm when the jackal attacked Rajkumar, 41, son of Pardesi, and Sushila, 21, daughter of Ramkumar. Both were taken to a hospital for treatment. The jackal was later killed by villagers, and its carcass was sent for post-mortem examination by the forest department.

    Meanwhile, the fear of wolves persists in the Kaiserganj area of Bahraich, where six people—including four children—have lost their lives so far.

    On Sunday, state forest minister Arun Kumar visited the affected areas and met with the families of the victims. Accompanied by district magistrate Akshay Tripathi, forest conservator Renu Singh, SDM Kaiserganj Akhilesh Kumar, and other officials, the minister reached Manjhara Taukli village in Kaiserganj tehsil to inspect the ongoing rescue and surveillance operations.

    Minister Arun Kumar stated that the district administration and forest department have launched an extensive campaign to capture the violent wild animals. More than 20 teams have been deployed to trace and rescue the wolves causing panic in the region.

    During his visit, the minister met the families of the deceased and the injured and assured them of all possible assistance.

    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Others/Villagers Kill Jackal Amid Ongoing Wolf Terror; Forest Min Visits Affected Areas In Bahraich
