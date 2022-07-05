Wanted by police in acid attack case ends life in hotel room
A man who was facing charges in an acid attack case ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at a hotel near the Amar Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar interstate bus terminal on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Avinash Kumar alias Kali, 50, of Dayalpur village. He was wanted by the Subhanpur police in Kapurthala for attacking a 37-year-old woman with acid. A case under Section 326 of IPC had been lodged against him on June 22.
Sub-inspector Avneet Kaur, in-charge at bus stand police post, said the hotel staff told them that the man had checked in two days ago. On Tuesday morning, when he did not open the door despite constant knocking, they broke it open and found his lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan.
The sub-Inspector added that they did not find a suicide note in the room. During investigation, they found that Kumar was wanted by Kapurthala police for allegedly attacking one Dalbir Kaur with acid after barging into her boutique. The accused was allegedly stalking and harassing Dalbir for months before assaulting her.
Further, the sub-inspector added that it is yet to be ascertained if the man ended his life to avoid arrest or if there is some other reason.
Woman held for abetting 24-year-old man’s suicide
A 37-year-old woman from Rajan village has been arrested for abetting the suicide of a 24-year-old man.
The accused has been identified as Meenu. The FIR has been lodged by Koomkalan police based on the statement of the victim’s father.
The complainant stated that his son used to work at a pesticide store and was in a relationship with Meenu, but he had snapped all ties with her six months ago.
He alleged that the woman went to his son’s workplace on Monday and created a ruckus by trying to force him to marry her. The complainant also alleged that she threatened to implicate his son in a rape case.
He added that his son was mentally disturbed over the incident, following which he ended his life by consuming poison.
ASI Dharampal, who is investigating the case, said the woman was produced before a court on Tuesday and sent to judicial remand.
The ASI added that the woman was living alone due to strained relations with her husband. Her two children live with her husband.
New approach road to Nerul Jetty developing cracks, claim residents
Cracks on the newly-built yet-to-be-commissioned approach road leading to the ₹111Cr Nerul Jetty have raised doubts on the quality of construction work done by the CIDCO. The 650m flyover is still not operational. However, the area is frequented by morning walkers who observed these cracks. CIDCO, however, said the cracks were not a major concern. Private structural consultants, however, differ with CIDCO and have expressed concern after seeing photographs taken just three days apart.
Flight operations disrupted in Mangaluru due to heavy rains. Details here
MIA sources here said both the flights landed in Bengaluru and took off for Mangaluru later. The flight from Dubai was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 4.40 am, but was diverted to Bengaluru and landed in Mangaluru only at 8.49 am. The flight from Dammam was scheduled to land in Mangaluru at 5.05 am. The Bahrain-Kannur-Mangaluru plane will also be delayed, the sources said. The Mangaluru to Dubai flight was also delayed.
Cops wade through knee-deep water inside police station
Mumbai: The men in uniform, who are expected to come to the rescue of people stuck in rain, are themselves struggling to get work done at this police station. The officers attached to the Nehru Nagar police station in Kurla are wading through knee-deep water which has entered the premises on Tuesday. Another constable echoed a similar opinion. Vinoba Bhave Nagar police station in Kurla also witnessed waterlogging on Tuesday.
Six-year-old boy dead after falling in lift shaft filled with water in Dombivli
A six-year-old boy died after falling into a six-foot deep lift shaft filled with water at an under-construction building in Dombivli on Tuesday afternoon. The boy, Vedant Jadhav, was seen playing near the accident site and the boy's family began looking for him when he did not return. Vedant was a resident of Vighnaharta building in Sangarli village of Dombivli. His grandparents took care of him while his father worked as a sanitation worker.
Uttarakhand: Irregularities in Mahakumbh food bills, transport corp orders probe
The Uttarakhand Transport Corporation has ordered a probe after finding irregularities in the food bills of bus drivers and conductors at a temporary bus station set up during the Mahakumbh, officials said on Tuesday. The managing director of the Uttarakhand Transport Corporation, Rohit Meena has taken cognizance of the matter directing subordinate officials to look into the matter. Later a payment was done for 1,164 people for an amount of ₹1.09 lakh.
