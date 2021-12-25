Warring meets Kejri, seeks restart of buses to Delhi airport

Amritsar Punjab transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday met Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in the lobby of the hotel where he is staying in Amritsar, and sought the restart of a government bus service from the Delhi airport to Punjab, which either of the state governments must start again. Kejriwal, who is here on a two-day Punjab tour, and was heading to a meeting, told Warring that he agreed with the demand.

Later, a Punjab government press release said Volvo buses of the State Transport Undertaking (STU) have been barred from going to Indira Gandhi International Airport, even as these charged only ₹1,200 per passenger, even as Badal family’s privately-owned buses were being allowed, despite charging between ₹3,000 and ₹3,500 per passenger.

Warring added that he had written 13 letters to Kejriwal, but the Delhi CM still pretended to be unaware of the issue. Prior to this, the principal secretary, transport, K Siva Prasad has also raised the issue in writing with his Delhi counterpart four times from December 6, 2018 to August 21, 2019, but Kejriwal had neither stopped the entry of Indo-Canadian buses nor allowed Punjab Roadways and the PRTC to go till the transport, he claimed.