We brought back 15k students from Kota despite Cong govt resistance: Yogi

UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath blamed Rajasthan’s Ashok Gehlot Government for not doing enough during the second wave of the Covid-19 to ensure the safe return of Uttar Pradesh’s 15,000 students from Kota. He added that these students were brought back home safely by the BJP government despite resistance by Rajasthan’s ruling party.

“We brought back 15,000 students of UP by sending buses despite opposition of Rajasthan’s Congress government,” he said, while inaugurating 20 projects worth ₹62 crore in Gorakhpur, on Friday. These included a hotel management institute.

On the occasion smartphones and tablets were distributed to 1,000 students. Twenty-two students received tablets and smartphones on stage from the CM.

The CM said that the state government had decided to distribute smartphones and tablets to one crore students enrolled in UG, PG, ITIs, Polytechnic and other skill development courses. The drive began on December 25,the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, when these gadgets were distributed to 60,000 students in Lucknow.

He said that free digital access with best curriculum content will also be provided free of cost to beneficiaries so that they can seek help in studies and prepare for competitive exams. The tablets and smartphones will also be provided with employment related information about state and central government schemes, he said.

In addition, the government has also offered Abhoday, free civil service and competitive exam coaching, both through offline and online, and with such initiatives, students will no longer be required to go outside the state for preparation of competitive exams, he told the audience.

The CM said that in almost-five-year tenure, his government had given jobs to 4.5 lakh youth, and given self employment to another 60 lakh, and was working relentlessly for the better future of the youth.

Describing the Omicron variant as less dangerous but highly contagious, the CM asked the crowd that students above 15 years of age should get vaccinated to avoid any untoward situation.