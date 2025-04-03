Menu Explore
How a wedding card helped cops crack a robbery case in Maharashtra

The robbers threw chilli powder into the eyes of the man and the van driver and took away ₹6,85,500 in cash kept behind the driver's seat.

A marriage invitation card has helped police in solving a case of robbery in Maharashtra's Palghar district, with the victim's brother found to be involved in the crime, an official said on Thursday.

The police recovered the entire stolen cash from the arrested persons.
The incident took place on March 28 near Vavar village in Jawhar, he said.

The victim, Boru Khandu Binnar , resident of Khodala in Mokhada taluka here, was travelling in a pickup van when three unidentified persons flagged him down under the pretext that their motorbike had broken down, District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil said.

Believing their plea for help, the man asked his van driver to halt to assist them.

The robbers then threw chilli powder into the eyes of the man and the van driver and took away 6,85,500 in cash kept behind the driver's seat. They also threatened the man with dire consequences before fleeing, the official said.

The Jawhar police subsequently registered a case against the then unidentified culprits under sections 309 and 3 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

During the investigation at the crime scene, the police found traces of chilli powder, and an usual piece of evidence - a marriage invitation card in which the chilli powder was wrapped, the official said.

The police tracked down a person whose name was mentioned on the invitation, and found him to be involved in the robbery. Later, three other culprits were also nabbed, he said, adding the four were taken into custody over the last couple of days.

According to the official, out of the four persons arrested, Dattu Khandu Binnar , the victim's brother, allegedly planned the robbery.

The other three arrested persons have been identified as Kiran Ananta Lamte , resident of Mokhada, whose name was on the marriage invitation card, Parmeshwar Kamlakar Zole and Dada Bajirao Pehre , both from Nashik, he said.

The police recovered the entire stolen cash from the arrested persons, the official said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

