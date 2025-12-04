Weekend events you can’t miss in Chennai (Dec 5-7)

Udal: Reading the Body from the Avtar Collection (Art show) The supper-theatre production offers two comedic one-act plays (Representative photo)

Drawing from the collection of the Avtar Foundation for the Arts (AFTA), this exhibition explores a sprawling range of South Asian art across two centuries. Curator Shruti Parthasarathy brings out fascinating facets and interpretations of the ‘body’. From Rajput miniatures, contemporised ritual tantra, and folk art to 19th-century Company paintings, early–mid 20th-century works by key Shantiniketan artist-teachers, and modernists like F.N. Souza, Arpita Singh, Manjit Bawa, Sudhir Patwardhan, Krishna Reddy, Atul Dodiya, and Anish Kapoor — the body is the muse.

When: All weekend; 10am-6pm

Where: Gallery Espace24, Alliance Française of Madras

Entry: Free

Along the Pantheon (Heritage Walk)

Ezhumbur, or Egmore as it is known in Tamil, has undergone extensive transformations under native rulers, southern dynasties, and British rule. The architecture and history of its heritage structures reflect an illustrious past while continuing to redefine its present.

Pantheon Road is a perfect starting point to immerse yourself in the Egmore of the 1800s, 1900s, and 2000s, and to soak in stories of the people who shaped this significant locality. The walk will be led by Ashmitha Athreya, co-founder of Madras Inherited.

Where: Outside Tamilnadu Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society

When: December 6 (Saturday); 6:30-9 am

Entry: ₹700 standard, ₹450 students (inclusive of souvenirs). Register on madrasinherited.in

Sounds of the Season (Choral Performance)

Get an early start to the Christmas season with the yuletide performance of the choirs of the Madras Guild of Performing Arts. The MGPA ensemble will present its adult and children’s choirs, under the masterful direction of Atul Jacob Isaac.

The Madras Guild of Performing Arts is Chennai's oldest choral group.

The MGPA performs pieces from Gregorian chants, through the baroque, classical and romantic repertoire including music from oratorios, arias and musicals.

Where: Government Museum Theatre, Egmore

When: December 6 (Saturday); 7pm

Entry: ₹500. Book on MDnD

Supper Theatre: The Immigrants English Comedy (Theatre)

How about dinner with a dose of drama? This supper-theatre production offers two comedic one-act plays. The evening begins with snacks and a drink, followed by the first act and a short intermission.



The second act is followed by dinner with the cast. Directed by Chennai’s own prolific playwright Michael Muthu, this seaside supper theatre is a great way to spend the weekend as the temperature dips.

Where: Pandian Hall, VGP Heritage

When: December 6-7 (Saturday and Sunday); 7-8:30pm

Entry: From ₹500. Book on BookmyShow

Madras Art Weekend (Art Exhibition)

In its fourth edition, MAW — themed Madras Reimagined — features a curation of artworks from Dhoomimal Gallery, Gallery G, Art & Soul, Ink Art, Jaipur Rugs, Art Nouveau, Baro Art, Art Magnum, Dakshina Chitra Museum, Sarala’s Art Centre, ReachOut Gallery, and MeMeraki.

Madras Art Weekend (Representative photo)

Artists, designers, and architects reinterpret the city’s landmarks and cultural DNA, celebrating lived traditions through a futuristic lens.

Where: Taj Coromandel

When: December 6 (Saturday); 11am-7pm

Entry: Free, RSVP on Urbanaut

Lecture on the Rocks (Science with Spirits)

Does binomial nomenclature sound like an unhappy marriage between math and biology? Join molecular geneticist Berty Ashley, as he does a deep dive into the Olympic sized pool of scientific names and where they came from! From inside jokes to puns and pop-culture, this edition of Lecture on the Rocks or LOTR (held twice each month) brings some fun to the fundamentals of scientific etymology.

Where: Off the Record, Nungambakkam

When: December 7 (Sunday); 4pm

Entry: ₹1,199 (includes a drink). Book on Kynhood

Thinnai 2.0 ( Theatre)

The ‘thinnai’ was a space for storytelling in old Chettinad homes. Keeping that tradition alive, Thinnai 2.0 is an experimental theatre showcase with young playwrights and directors presenting fresh voices and shared storytelling. In 2021, the first edition of Thinnai introduced some of Chennai’s most promising theatre talents and this year, seven new storytellers are ready to take the spotlight.

Where: Alliance Française of Madras

When: December 7 (Sunday); 4pm & 7pm

Entry: From ₹500. Book on Kynhood

Gautham Govindan Live (Stand- up Comedy)

In his second solo show, expect Gautham Govindan to bring his razor-sharp observations, callbacks to his Linkedin stalking obsession, or how he plugs into ChatGPT for some relationship advice.



With over 30 million views on Instagram and Youtube, and the Broke Studio Podcast with Shamik Chakrabarthi, Gautham brings his unique take to urban pleasures and pain.

Where: Punch: Unpaid Therapist, Alwarpet

When: December 7 (Sunday);8pm

Entry: ₹499. Book on BookmyShow