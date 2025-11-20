Weekend events you can’t miss in Lucknow
Stand-up comedy, contemporary poetry, an art exhibition by differently-abled artisans, and a workshop on Tukdi art lined up for the weekend in Lucknow
Humorously Yours: Jokes for the whole family
Stand-up comic Vipul Goyal, of the streaming web series Humorously Yours (by TVF), is bringing his live act to Lucknow. Drawing on his personal life, the act explores the irony of being a stand-up comedian in India. From mining the lives of friends and family for jokes to getting conned by a manager, Goyal’s act entertains but also explains what the struggle can feel like — for the funny guy and the people in his life who thought he would do so much more. Catch the IIT-Bombay graduate this weekend.
When: November 21 (Saturday), 7.45 pm
Where: Buddha Research Institute Auditorium, Gomti Nagar
Entry: Tickets prices start at ₹999; available on bookmyshow.com
Spill the Word: A festival of verse
The third edition of the Spill the Word Fest is a two-day celebration of poetry aimed at offering space to emerging poets and established artists.
Sign up to hear the celebrated Naresh Saxena, Vinay Mishra, Mansi Singh Gorraiya and Vanshika Parmar, and attend discussions on the contemporary poetry scene.
Attend an exciting jugalbandi, Ishq Ke Saat Makaam (Seven Stages of Love), in which artists recite popular Hindi poetry. Also browse through art and graze at food stalls, sign up for workshops by storyteller Ruhe and theatre artists Vikas Singh and Rohit Yadav.
A special book-reading for children is on offer too, by children’s author Shubhangi Narayan. The event is organised by the spoken-word platform Kavita Kisse Kahaniyan.
When: November 22-23 (Saturday to Sunday); 1 pm onwards
Where: Gate No 2, Ram Manohar Lohiya Park, Lucknow
Entry: Prices start at ₹99; register at Bol Lucknowi - Spill the Word Fest on District by Zomato
Fortune Teller
QR codes drive Fortune Teller, an interactive art exhibition by Julie Stephen Chheng. Walk into the gallery and “spirits” follow you and deliver personalised messages. Expect scenes akin to a dreamspace, or a book where you are the hero. Discover which objects hide more sprites, and which ones will talk.
When: Until November 23 (Sunday); Noon to 7 pm
Where: Kalasrot Art Gallery, Aliganj
Entry: Free
Pieced together: Husn-e-Karigari
This two-day workshop conducted by artisan Asma Umar, explains the art of tukdi, or cutting fabrics into shapes (often resembling fish scales, diamonds, squares, triangles and hexagons).
Husn-e-Karigari also features a fusion dance performance by Shachi Biswas and Chinmoyee Biswas, founders of the Nirguna Dance Academy, and a sham-e-ghazal event with Sarabjeet Singh. The event has been organised by Lucknow Bioscope and the Sanatkada Trust.
When: November 22-23 (Saturday and Sunday); 3 pm to 9 pm
Where: 130, JC Bose Road, Qaiser Bagh, Lucknow
Entry: Prices start at 299; register at Lucknow Bioscope on Instagram, Facebook and Linktree
Divya Kala Mela
Over 100 differently abled artisans from across 18 states are showcasing their art, crafts, textiles, performances, dishes, organic products and more at Divya Kala Mela.
Among the unique products is a Braille Ludo and Braille Snakes and Ladders, among other tactile puzzles created by the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD), Dehradun. A number of the exhibits are tactile, with details in Braille too.
When: Until November 23 (Sunday); 11 am to 9 pm
Where: Lucknow University, University Road
Entry: Free
Manish Chaubey Live
The former software engineer from Bihar swapped computers for the mic and is now an actor and stand-up comedian whose videos get millions of views on YouTube. He is visiting Lucknow to talk about his first love: procrastination. From doing commentary for TATA IPL 2024 to taking the stage with Faaltugiri, Chaubey stops in Lucknow this weekend before heading to other cities across India.
When: November 22 (Saturday); 7 pm
Where: Lucknow Events Club
Entry: Tickets prices start at 299 onwards; available on bookmyshow.com