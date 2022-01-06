West Bengal man behind Ajnala sacrilege, say police

Amritsar Police have identified the man, accused of committing sacrilege at the Jastarwal village of Ajnala sub-division on Wednesday afternoon, as Jedaroll of Malda district in West Bengal. After the incident, Jedaroll stayed inside Gurdwara Nanaksar in the village for at least 25 minutes, before locals detained him and handed him over to the police about 2:30am on Thursday.

Police sources said the accused had been in the village for the past 3-4 days. He had been working at a house in the village for taking care of animals, but was told to leave when he applied black ink on his face, making the household suspicious.

SSP-rural Rakesh Kaushal told a press conference, “The accused entered the gurdwara around 1pm. He lifted the Guru Granth Sahib from the Peera Sahib (the Takht or holy seat of the holy scripture) and placed it on a table used for keeping ‘Karah Parshad’. He came out of the shrine with the Rumala Sahib, Chaur Sahib, Gutka Sahib and other religious things.”

He added, “He was caught, thrashed and detained while coming out, with the entire sequence of events caught on CCTV of the gurdwara. SP (investigation) Manoj Thakur was sent to the spot to protect the life of the accused. Around 200 Sikh activists had gathered on the spot and wanted to punish the accused. To ensure evidence was not destroyed our team moved slowly, but finally convinced the Sikh activists to hand over the accused to us, which was done about 2:30am on Thursday.”

The SSP said the accused had no document to prove his identity. “Our teams are working to establish his antecedents and to trace his family,” he said. On Wednesday, the police had said that he appeared mentally unfit. The SSP added, “As of now, we can’t say that he is mentally ill. He will be examined mentally and physically.”

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami has sought that the police work to reveal the conspiracy behind the incident.

The accused has been booked under Sections 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) at the Bhindi Saida police station. An Ajnala court remanded him to five-day police custody on Thursday.